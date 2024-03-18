His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received in the hospitality council in Khuzam this evening, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi accepts congratulations on this occasion from His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities who came to congratulate His Highness on the occasion of the holy month.

Everyone directed their prayers to God Almighty to return this blessed occasion, to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and to the people of the Emirates, and to the Arab and Islamic nations, with goodness, and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Talib bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Customs Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr. Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.