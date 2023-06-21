Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed yesterday, Swariot Chasumpat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the country, who came to greet His Highness on the occasion of assuming his duties in his new job.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed the ambassador and his accompanying delegation, wishing him success in performing his duties, in a way that contributes to strengthening cooperation relations between the two friendly countries at various levels.

For his part, Swariot Chasumpat expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for the generous hospitality and good reception, praising the regional and international status of the UAE.