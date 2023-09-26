Today, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at His Highness’s palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, His Excellency Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE, who greeted His Highness on the occasion of assuming his new duties. His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed His Excellency the Ambassador, wishing him success in performing his duties, which will contribute to strengthening cooperation relations with the Swiss Confederation at various levels. For his part, His Excellency Arthur Matley expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his generous hospitality and warm reception, praising the regional and international standing of the UAE.