His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at the Khuzam Hospitality Council this evening, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation. His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and well-wishers of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi accepted congratulations on this occasion from sheikhs, ministers, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities who came to congratulate His Highness on the holy month.

Everyone offered prayers to God Almighty to return this blessed occasion to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and to the people of the Emirates, and to the Arab and Islamic nations, with goodness, and blessings.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.