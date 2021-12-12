His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that Ras Al Khaimah is a major partner in efforts to launch an effective dialogue that promotes the concept of global citizenship, in line with the directions of the UAE in this field.

This came during His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, yesterday, delivering a keynote speech at the opening of the “Global Citizen Forum”, held in Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and the participation of elite decision makers, including Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez, Liberian Vice President Joel Taylor, and former Italian Prime Minister Matthew Renzi.

His Highness pointed out that the forum coincides with pivotal milestones in the UAE’s march, as the country celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the union, Dubai hosts the World Expo, and the UAE is also preparing to host the “COP28” conference in 2023.

His Highness said, “Ras Al Khaimah is committed to strengthening cooperative relations with all global partners, which reflects the true meaning of the (Global Citizen Forum), which seeks to be an unifying platform for human minds that aims to find common and practical solutions to global challenges.”

His Highness added: “We are proud that we in the UAE are prominent contributors to positive change in the world, and that we are active partners in global efforts aimed at building a safer and more sustainable future.”

His Highness stressed that sustainability is a fundamental pillar of Ras Al Khaimah’s development approach, and that the emirate believes in promoting sustainable human mobility, and this reflects its keenness to welcome everyone to live, work and achieve growth and development.

His Highness pointed out that the emirate’s launch of the “Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040” and the “Sustainable Tourism Destination Strategy” reflects its ambition and orientation to create a prosperous and sustainable future.

His Highness highlighted the “Ras Al Khaimah Sustainability Pledge”, which was signed by 21 governmental and non-governmental entities in the emirate during the “Global Citizen Forum”, stressing that it is an additional step towards strengthening and consolidating the principles and concepts of sustainability in all institutions, departments, bodies, and private companies.

The “Global Citizen Forum” 2021 will be held in Ras Al Khaimah, on December 12 and 13, at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Convention Center, and will witness the participation of many famous and well-known personalities in various fields, including the former Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf.

The musical performances will be performed by the American singer Nicole Scherzinger, the Haitian singer Wycliffe Jean, in addition to the participation of the American actress Eva Longoria, who will receive the “Global Citizen” award.



