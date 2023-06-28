His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, will perform the blessed Eid al-Adha prayer tomorrow at the Great Eid Chapel in Khuzam.

A number of sheikhs, heads and directors of federal and local departments, citizens, and members of Arab and Islamic communities lead the prayer alongside His Highness.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, receives, at the Hospitality Council in Khozam, well-wishers on this blessed occasion, including Sheikhs, Excellencies, senior state officials, citizens, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the Emirates.