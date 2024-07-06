His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today offered his condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi..

While offering his condolences at the Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan Al Qasimi Council in Sharjah, His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon him, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and a number of sheikhs also offered their condolences..