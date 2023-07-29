His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offered condolences this afternoon on the death of the late Saif Rashid Hamar Ain, who passed away last Thursday in the British capital, London.

During his visit to the condolence majlis in the Al Nadiyah area in Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on him, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.