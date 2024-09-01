His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today offered his condolences on the death of the late Mouza Mohammed Abdullah Al Mousa.

While offering his condolences in the Jumeirah area of ​​Dubai, His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her and to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAK Ceramics, and a number of officials also offered their condolences.