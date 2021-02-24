Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met yesterday with Maria Camilleri, the Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the country, on the occasion of the ambassador assuming her new duties.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the ambassador, during the remote meeting with visual communication technology, wishing her success in performing her work tasks, in a way that contributes to enhancing the prospects for joint cooperation between the two friendly countries at various levels. For her part, Maria Camilleri Calea expressed her deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, praising the cooperation relations between the two countries.