Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met yesterday with Jan Reinhold, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the state. During the meeting – which was conducted remotely with visual communication technology – His Highness, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed the ambassador, and they exchanged talks about enhancing the prospects for cooperation between the two friendly countries at various levels.

For his part, Jan Reinhold expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, praising the cooperation relations between the two friendly countries.