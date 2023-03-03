His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, his first-grade students from the International Primary School in Khuzam affiliated with Ras Al Khaimah Academy, in an annual meeting dominated by an interactive parental dialogue that reflects his Highness’s keenness And his interest in the new youth, and his follow-up to all aspects that guarantee them a happy childhood, and secure them to obtain the best levels of education.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah participated with his sons in planting seedlings of the “Al Samar” tree, with the aim of enhancing environmental awareness among students and introducing them to the importance of preserving nature’s sustainability by adopting positive behaviors, as “Al Samar” is one of the most prominent local trees in Ras Al Khaimah, which is closely related to The heritage and history of the Emirates. The nectar of its flowers is a source for the production of the finest types of natural honey, “Sumar Honey”, due to its high nutritional value.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah stressed that meeting his children is an opportunity to communicate with a world characterized by innocence, purity and spontaneity, and that they are the joy of life, the happiness of the present, and the hope of a promising future.

His Highness explained the importance of providing the elements for building a child’s balanced personality, education and education using modern and advanced methods as a top priority, and that Ras Al Khaimah is keen to secure a happy childhood for all its children, and to introduce them to the importance of preserving the sustainability of the natural environment.

His Highness, the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, exchanged spontaneous conversations with his students about their personal and scientific interests, their sports hobbies, and the best places they visited in the emirate, and urged them to develop their knowledge through reading and reading, and not to be afraid to express their thoughts and feelings in their family environment, and to show good morals, honesty, love, and cooperation with friends. .