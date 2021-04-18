Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, issued a decision regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Ras Al Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, headed by Dr. Abdul Rahim Abdul Latif Al Shaheen. The decision stipulated that the club include in its membership: Adnan Ateeq Al Shehhi, Saeed Ali Al Kass, Ibrahim Khamis Al Mutawa, Abdullah Ali Al Abbar, Muhammad Ali Hammadi, Hassan Ali Al Marzouki, Sheikha Muhammad Al Khatiri and Latifa Salem Al Masferi. The decision also stipulated that the board of directors shall choose from among its members whoever occupies the necessary administrative and technical positions, provided that the board of directors shall hold its meetings at the request of the club’s supreme president or the chairman of the board of directors whenever he deems it appropriate. The decisions of the board of directors are issued by the majority of the members, and in the event of a tie of votes, the side in which the club’s president or chairman of the board of directors will prevail, as the case may be .. while the board of directors supervises the club’s management and activities, and the supreme president approves the club’s annual budget .. The board is also raised through the president. The Supreme Council reports to His Highness the Ruler or his representative, and the Council will continue for two years from its date.