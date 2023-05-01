The Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Enterprise Development in Ras Al Khaimah launched the “pioneer project” initiative to serve the leading national projects in the emirate.

This comes in line with the Corporation’s remarkable role in supporting small and medium-sized national projects, and its keenness to build a sustainable partnership with the Corporation’s member projects, to enhance its presence as leading projects in the market; Complementing its role in following up the projects of the Foundation’s associate members, and highlighting pioneering services and innovative ideas.

The Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Saud bin Saqr Foundation for the Development of Youth Enterprises, Youssef Ismail, said that the initiative is represented in a poster bearing the phrase “pilot project”, which the Foundation grants to members’ projects that meet the criteria of creativity and innovation, in the services or products it provides, provided that the Fixing this poster on the facade of the project, to enhance the identity and image of its commercial activity, confirm its competitiveness in the market, and highlight it as a pioneering and innovative project worthy of the support of the community, which guarantees it more success and continuity.

He pointed out that the institution will, in turn, conduct a field follow-up of all the projects of its associate members, and evaluate them through the services provided on the ground, and the extent of the success of the project in providing its services to the largest number of consumers. similar projects in the market.

He added that, upon fulfilling all these criteria and elements, the Foundation will grant the Foundation a “pioneering project” label, to serve as an entitlement and a certificate in which the Foundation confirms the excellence of this project, and assures the community and the market that this project is one of the leading national projects in the Emirate.

Ismail stressed the importance of launching this initiative, and said that, based on the wise government directives, the need to support small and medium national youth projects, and work continuously to enable them and establish their sustainability, especially with the increase in competition in the small and medium enterprises sector, so it was necessary to support member projects, and enhance their presence in the market And draw the public’s attention to these pioneering national projects, hence the initiative to launch a “pilot project”, to contribute to delivering a specific message, which gives more impetus to the project, enhances customer loyalty to these projects, and contributes to strengthening and promoting the distinguished reputation as worthy pioneering national projects. With the support that guarantees its development, spread and sustainability.