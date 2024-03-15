His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received at the Khuzam Hospitality Council this evening well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness accepted congratulations on this occasion from senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities who came to congratulate His Highness on the occasion of the holy month.

Everyone offered their prayers to God Almighty to return this blessed occasion to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and to Their Highnesses Members The Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, with good health and well-being, and the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, goodness and blessings.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah had held an iftar banquet at the guesthouse in Khuzam, in honor of His Highness’s guests who were well-wishers of the holy month of Ramadan.



The reception and banquet were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics Company, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.