His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, attended this evening the reception held by Sheikh Jamal bin Saqr. Bin Sultan Al Qasimi on the occasion of the wedding of his son Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Jamal Al Qasimi to his daughter Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Mualla.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offered congratulations and blessings to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy family life.

The reception, which was held at the home of Sheikh Jamal bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi in Al Kharran, Ras Al Khaimah, was also attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.