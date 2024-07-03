On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, arrived in Astana yesterday, heading the UAE delegation participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, which is being held in the Republic of Kazakhstan under the theme “Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Pursuing Sustainable Peace and Development”, on July 3 and 4.

The summit will be attended by leaders and heads of government of member states, a number of countries participating in the summit, and representatives of regional and international organizations.

The UAE’s participation in the summit comes after it was officially granted the status of “dialogue partner” in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, during the organization’s meetings last year in the Republic of India.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah is accompanied by an official delegation including Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, and a number of officials.

His Highness was received upon his arrival at Astana International Airport by the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aviation Industry, Jaslan Madiev Hasenovic, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, and a number of government officials.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001, and its main objectives are to enhance cooperation between member states in political, economic, trade, science, culture and education, as well as energy, transportation, tourism and environmental protection, in addition to maintaining regional peace, security and stability.