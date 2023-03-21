His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his resting place in Jebel Jais, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.
During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged friendly fraternal conversations, and they discussed a number of issues related to the affairs of the country and the citizen, and ways to advance the blessed development process and the civilized renaissance that the country is witnessing under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”
Their Highness prayed to the Almighty God to preserve the UAE, to perpetuate it with the grace of glory, security and prosperity, and to bestow upon it further progress and prosperity.
His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, held a luncheon in honor of his brother, His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, his Crown Prince, the sheikhs, and the attendees.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Customs Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, and a number of sheikhs, officials and citizens.
