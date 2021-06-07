Mariam Boukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research has confirmed its constant and continuous endeavor since its establishment of the Scholarships Office in early 2020 to support the talent development plans of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, and that the Scholarships Office for Emirati students and promising professionals offers opportunities for scholarships to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies in Selected local universities as well as first-class universities abroad.

Rasha Mohsen, Assistant Director of the Scholarships Office at the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research, said that the office provided more than 300 scholarships, explaining that the Scholarships Office works to manage a group of full, partial and supplementary scholarships to study inside or outside the country at the level of Academic degrees, whether in the bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees. She noted that the Foundation’s scholarship program covers 100% tuition fees for students granted in private universities in the United Arab Emirates for bachelor’s degree programs, and 50% of tuition fees for master’s degree programs, and the scholarship office provides a monthly stipend for degree programs Undergraduate, and covering 50% of the tuition fees for master’s degree programs in public universities, not to mention the scholarships abroad, during which monthly stipends are allocated for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs for students on scholarships from the Ministry of Education, and the office provides full scholarships (tuition fees, stipend Monthly, health insurance, travel tickets) for students of master’s degree programs in line with the needs of the Ras Al Khaimah government strategy. On the criteria for admission to scholarships, she explained that the scholarship office seeks to provide scholarships for the best category of students and promising professionals in the emirate, and to encourage applicants who meet all requirements and admission criteria to apply due to the nature of competitive scholarships, noting that the eligibility criteria target the citizens of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. .

Review orders

Rasha Mohsen confirmed that the scholarship office receives annually many requests for scholarships from qualified students, and therefore the process of reviewing grant applications will be very competitive, and students who receive a scholarship must sign an agreement for the scholarship, including certain conditions to ensure the continuity of the scholarship during The specified period of study, by maintaining an academic level and a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 or its equivalent according to the university grading system, maintaining regular communication with the scholarship office during the scholarship period, adhering to the student code of professional conduct and academic integrity, and participation of scholarship students in The activities of the scholarship office, in order to highlight achievements and share personal experiences with other students.