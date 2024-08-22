Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, yesterday offered his condolences to Sheikh Dr. Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi, on the death of his son, Sheikh Khalid bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi.

While offering his condolences at the mourning majlis in Al Nouf area in Sharjah, His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon him, to grant him a place in Paradise, and to inspire his family with patience and solace. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of officials also offered their condolences.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday offered his condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi.

During his visit to the mourning tent at Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi’s tent in Al Nouf area, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His vast mercy upon him, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.

Yesterday, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, offered his condolences to Sheikh Dr. Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi, on the death of his son, the late Sheikh Khalid bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi, may God have mercy on him, at the condolence council in the Al Nouf area.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon him, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi was accompanied by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development, Sheikh Humaid bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and a number of senior officials.