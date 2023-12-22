His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, made a phone call with the Director General of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali, to check on his condition and the condition of his wife, Rawda Al Mahrezi (Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at the Roads Authority). and Dubai Transport), who were injured in a shooting incident in the Czech capital, Prague.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain also reassured their children, praying to the Almighty to provide them with health and wellness, and for them to return safe and sound to the homeland.

For his part, Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali and Rawda Al Mahrezi thanked His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain for checking on their health condition and the condition of their children.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, also reassured the health condition of Emirati citizens, during a phone call that His Highness made with the injured citizen to check on the health condition of his wife, as he stressed during the call that “our capabilities are always harnessed to serve the citizens.” And taking care of them everywhere, and in different circumstances.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed all concerned authorities to provide full support and provide the best care for the injured couple, wishing them a speedy recovery and return to the homeland in full health and well-being.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, also made a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Libavski, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy for the victims of the shooting incident that occurred at Charles University in the Czech capital, Prague, and his wishes for a speedy recovery. For all infected people.

His Highness appreciated the Czech government's keenness to provide support and care to Emirati citizens injured as a result of the accident.

His Highness strongly condemned and denounced this criminal act, stressing the UAE's solidarity with the friendly Czech Republic and its complete rejection of all acts of violence that threaten the security and stability of countries and the safety of their people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is monitoring the health status of the citizen and his wife injured in the accident, which killed 14 people.

The Ministry published a statement, saying: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following up on the health situation of the Emirati citizen and his wife, who were injured in the Czech Republic, following the shooting incident that occurred yesterday in the capital, Prague.”

It stressed its keenness to provide full support and health care to the injured, in coordination with the Czech authorities and with the presence of a team from the ministry.

The brother of the injured person, Khaled Al-Mahrazi, said that his sister, Rawda, suffered a chest injury and is currently hospitalized, while her husband suffered two injuries, the first in the shoulder and the second above the collarbone.

He added: “My sister, her husband, and her three daughters, aged 11 years, 8 years, and 2 years, were on a tourist trip to the Czech Republic, for 10 days, and the incident occurred one day before their return to the Emirates, when they were passing by the Charles University area in the Czech capital, Prague, and they encountered gunfire.” Pointing out that the three girls are fine and are currently at the headquarters of the UAE Embassy in the Czech capital.

He continued: “Members of the family traveled to the Czech Republic yesterday to monitor their health condition and reassure their children,” praising the role of the UAE Embassy and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in following up on the condition of his sister, her husband, and their children from the moment the accident occurred, communicating with them, and facilitating the procedures for the travel of family members.

The UAE strongly condemned the shooting incident that occurred at Charles University in the Czech capital, Prague, and resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to destabilize security and stability, and are inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Czech Republic and its friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.

She called on citizens in the city of Prague in the Czech Republic to exercise caution and stay away from the area where the shooting occurred. She also called on them to follow safety instructions issued by the Czech authorities, and to communicate in emergency cases via the emergency line at 0097180024 and register for the “My Presence” service.

It is worth noting that the Czech police published a “blog” on the “X” platform, in which it confirmed “the implementation of preventive measures nationwide regarding targets that are easy to attack and schools.”

The police stated that the perpetrator of the attack, who was in possession of a licensed rifle, had no criminal record, and that he was a student at the university's Faculty of Arts, noting that he killed his father in a house outside the capital, before coming to the city.