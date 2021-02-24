Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received yesterday His Excellency Muhammad Shahriyar Alam, Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, who is currently visiting the country.

His Highness, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation, and during the meeting, His Highness discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation and the existing partnership between the two friendly countries at various levels.

For his part, His Excellency Mohamed Shahryar Alam praised the development that Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing at various levels, wishing the emirate further progress, prosperity and prosperity.