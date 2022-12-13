Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received his brother, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, fraternal conversations and topics related to the affairs of the country and the citizen were exchanged, and ways to enhance the development process and the civilized renaissance that the country is witnessing, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, asking the Almighty to perpetuate the state of the Emirates. Its glory, security, and stability, and may its leadership succeed in doing all that is good for the country and its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi, and a number of sheikhs and officials.