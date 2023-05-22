His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, received condolences from His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Omar Bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

During the presentation of the duty of condolence at the Hospitality Council in Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and all the esteemed Al Qawasim family, praying to the Almighty God that the deceased be blessed with the abundance of his mercy, and that he dwell in a spacious place. Paradise, and to inspire his family beautiful patience and solace.