His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, issued Law No. 1 of 2024 regarding the reorganization of the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The issuance of the law comes to develop and consolidate the emirate’s economic position, and contribute to supporting the directions and vision of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain through developing industries, developing new and promising sectors, and attracting diverse investments, in a way that serves the economic environment in the emirate.

Law No. “1” of 2007 regarding the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its amendments is repealed, as well as any text in any other legislation to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of this law, and the regulations, decisions and instructions issued in implementation of the aforementioned Law No. “1” of 2007 continue to be implemented. To the extent that they do not conflict with the provisions of this law, until the regulations, decisions and instructions that replace them are issued.

This law shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into effect from the date of its publication, and all concerned parties must implement it, each within its jurisdiction.