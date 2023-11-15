The head of the News and Publishing Center at Dubai Media, and the editor-in-chief of Al Bayan newspaper, Saud Al Darbi, confirmed that the UAE has become a leading center and a fundamental pillar in the production of media content at the regional and global levels, which contributes to keeping pace with the great goals that the UAE and its ambitious people have for the future. .

Al-Darbi said, in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of his participation in the activities of the World Media Congress, that the UAE occupies a leading position regionally and globally in the field of organizing conferences, events and international media forums, by hosting an elite group of thought leaders, media professionals and specialists to discuss the most prominent developments and issues. In the media sector.

He added: “In Dubai, we have the Arab Media Forum, the Emirati Media Forum, and the Government Communication Forum in Sharjah, in addition to the World Media Congress held in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, all of which are international events that highlight the UAE’s leading position as a pivotal center for the media industry.”

He stated that the World Media Congress, in its second session, is witnessing the participation of about 172 countries and 257 brands, which includes various local, regional and international media institutions, in addition to technology companies from various countries of the world, which confirms the importance of this event and its role in developing the media sector and anticipating the future of the sector. .

He stressed that the media sector is developing and is going through new stages with the introduction of modern technology and artificial intelligence in this field, pointing out that keeping pace with these developments is no longer an option for media institutions, calling on various national media outlets to develop their content and keep pace with the technological developments that the world is witnessing, to be effective. An effective forum from which the world can view the successes and achievements of the UAE.

Al-Darbi said that people spend about six to seven hours a day in front of social media platforms and artificial intelligence, so all media outlets must provide innovative and diverse content, through which they aim to deliver positive and purposeful messages to the masses.

He added: “We must adapt to changes and develop rapidly to keep pace with artificial intelligence and digital media technology, which will enhance the growth of the media sector in the future, help us form clear visions of what must be done in the future, and harness technology to achieve Emirati leadership in modern media.”

He explained that the UAE will continue its leadership in the media industry, through its keenness to prepare and establish a young media generation capable of leading the helm of the media during the coming period, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership, and its investment in youth to develop their skills, and provide them with various knowledge and experiences, especially in terms of technical development. And artificial intelligence.

Al-Darbi added that Dubai Media Incorporated recently launched a comprehensive development plan, which included a number of innovative initiatives that the corporation will focus on during the next phase, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. By developing Dubai media and providing it with all the elements of excellence in order to improve its outputs, and confirm its role as an active partner in supporting the media and creative sector in the Arab world.

He explained that the goal is to restore Dubai journalism to its position and competitiveness, through the goals set by the institution’s new strategy, pointing out that an elite group of creative pens and prominent writers from various parts of the Arab world have joined the “Al Bayan” family to enrich journalistic content, with a clear focus on the economic issue as well. From Dubai’s position as a global economic capital, and a major gateway for global trade, in addition to the great prosperity witnessed by its various economic sectors.

Al-Darbi stated that Al-Bayan newspaper also witnessed a change in its appearance in terms of production and design in its paper issue and all its digital platforms, noting that the paper version witnessed a color change to be similar to the colors of the newspaper since its founding in 1980 by decision of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al. Maktoum, may God have mercy on him.