What does “Food Fight” mean?

As part of the 30th anniversary of the iconic Saucony Shadow 6000, a very special edition of the shoe was released on October 15: The “Food Fight” brings together all of Saucony’s past releases on the topic of food – and offers a colorful patchwork of patterns and materials. Pizza, burgers, sweets, fruit: in the “Food Fight” they collide in an artistic collage. The result: colorful and wild. And so unique that the left and right shoe are different from each other.

What is special about the shoe?

The Saucony Shadow 6000 “Food Fight” is available in exclusive packaging and a limited edition. What you can’t see, but feel, are the comfort and cushioning, guaranteed by the improved PWRRUN midsole. Blue, pink, green, yellow, red, orange, cream and white: Anyone who wants to organize a food fight or wear the craziest pair of shoes with friends is well on their way with the “Food Fight”. By the way, so many different colors go well with almost every outfit.

How long has the Shadow 6000 been around?

In 1991 Saucony first launched the Silhouette. Back then, the sneaker was primarily designed for high-performance runners. They found heel stability, flexibility and forefoot cushioning combined in the Shadow 6000 thanks to the VIP sole system. “Vertical Ionic Pillars” in the sole create good comfort. The silhouette is now also known as the “king of food releases” among sneaker fans. Because over the years the topic of food has been adapted to the Shadow 6000 again and again, for example with the “Avocado Toast”, “Belgian Waffle” or the popular “Burger”. Reason enough to combine different color variants in one pair, the “Food Fight”.

What do i need to know about Saucony?

Saucony was founded in 1898 on the banks of the Saucon River in Kutztown in the American state of Pennsylvania. In the language of the indigenous people there, Saucon means something like “fast flowing river”. The partnership with the New Zealand marathon runner Rod Dixon, who became famous in 1983 for his victory in the New York City Marathon, was important for the Saucony company. Since then, Saucony has been considered one of the most innovative brands in the running shoe segment. In addition to the runners, the sneakerheads have also become loyal fans of the brand. Many collaborations, such as with “End Clothing”, achieve top prices on resale platforms.