In the Sauces UPCT Chess Club in Cartagena they were thinking about the team that they were going to present this year in the Regional League, which started last weekend online, as well as commenting on the reinforcements that had reached their rivals, when Francisco Martínez Torres, one of the members of the Cartagena club, said: “If you want, I can talk to the great Cuban masters.” They did not believe him, but they did.

Francisco picked up his mobile phone, dialed a number and spoke with Leinier Domínguez, Cuban international grandmaster, the chess player who has achieved the best results in his country after world champion José Raúl Capablanca, and the current number 14 of the world chess ‘ranking’ at a classic pace and the sixth in quick games. The conversation was friendly and Felipe Alcaraz, president of Sauces, immediately verified that the matter was serious. And not only that, when Francisco hung up, he had more good news to share. Leinier not only accepted the invitation, but promised to convince his compatriots, and also great teachers, Lázaro Bruzón Batista and Aramis Álvarez Pedraza to play in the Regional League.

“We have not pulled our wallet, because we do not have, but ties of friendship, which are stronger,” says Alcaraz, who highlights the step taken by Francisco Martínez to be able to count on Leinier, Bruzón and Álvarez Pedraza, three brilliant players who are already honorary members of the Sauces UPCT Chess Club “for their gesture of playing with us selflessly.”

The Caribbean champion has convinced two other high-level compatriots to play in the team chaired by Felipe Alcaraz



The three form a team with Pedro Aparicio, José Muelas, Iván Alonso, Francisco Sampalo, Ricardo Lobato, Miguel Pujalte, Javier Betanzos, Diego Alonso, Jorge Munuera, José Miguel Fernández and Felipe Alcaraz, father and son.

The fact is that Francisco Martínez did not have much trouble convincing the Cuban chess players, with whom he became close friends in the five years that he was stationed at the Spanish embassy in Havana as head of visas.

Capablanca Tournament



In the Cuban capital, Francisco, made some of his dreams come true, one of them witnessing the Capablanca Tournament at the Habana Libre hotel, which has been held since 1962 with the presence of the best international great masters of the chess world. In Havana he found a fertile land. There was a hobby, but there was a lack of organization and he got down to work. He created the club and scheduled games. His initiative was liked and he began to interact with some of the best players there, among whom he soon met the three whom he has convinced to play with Sauces.

The Murcian League is being disputed telematically on the Lichess platform with games at a lightning pace



The president of this club is considering the possibility that these great teachers come to Cartagena to play simultaneous games with the fans of the Region. “It would be a good idea to be able to organize an exhibition with them in the Levante room of the CIM, a spectacular place to play chess,” he says, recalling the championship that was held in these facilities of the Polytechnic just before the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Murcian League is being disputed telematically on the Lichess platform with games at a lightning pace and in which many great masters are participating. The Casino de Beniaján – Duochess Chess Club, one of the best teams in Spain, has won the first two tournaments of this championship, which takes place every weekend.