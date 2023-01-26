The Alfa Romeo F1 Team nominated Alessandro Good students Team Representative for F1, a position in addition to that of CEO of the Sauber Group. The experienced Italian, who has been part of the Swiss stable since 2017, will add this role to his tenure for the 2023 season and beyond, representing the team in all official functions on race weekends and off the track. In practice Alessandro Alunni Bravi will be the new team principal, the heir of Frederic Vasseur who moved to Ferrari.

The appointment of Alunni Bravi represents one of the first choices of the new CEO of the Sauber Group, Andreas Seidl, following the start of his tenure at the Swiss company which started on 9 January. The decision will see Alunni Bravi, in his additional role, collaborate with the technical and operational departments to continue the growth and success of the team, providing internal and external stakeholders of the team with the value that Alfa Romeo F1 Team has been able to produce. The taking up of the role of Team Representative by Alunni Bravi will mark a decisive step forward for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team and for the Sauber Group as a whole, allowing Andreas Seidl to focus on the objective of further growth of the Group Sauber, ensuring short-term success and preparing the team for its exciting and ambitious future which will see it racing from 2026 with the Audi marque which will also be the power unit supplier.

Andreas SeidlCEO of the Sauber Group, said: “I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of Team Representative, in addition to his current duties as Group Chief Executive Officer. His extensive motorsport experience has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his deep knowledge of the team, which he has been a part of for over five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression. Alessandro, who will represent the team during the Formula 1 championship, will allow me to focus on the growth of the Group and to prepare for the challenges and opportunities that await us. I thank Alessandro for believing in our vision and I welcome him to this further position: I am convinced that this is another valuable addition to what is undoubtedly a very strong team, from the drivers to the management team, to each of the our employees, able to build on last year’s success and create a bright future for Sauber.”

Alessandro Good studentsChief Executive Officer of the Sauber Group and Representative of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team, commented on his new role as follows: “I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to give my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way. It is an enormous privilege to continue working with an incredible group of people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they have given me during this period will allow me to carry out this task and to represent the team according to our shared vision and goals. I am fully aware of the work that awaits us and of the challenges we must face: I approach this task with humility, knowing that I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the conviction that I have everything it takes for a future of success”.