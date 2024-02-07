Sponsor 'revolving' to comply with the law

Stake or Kick. The title sponsor of the Sauber is bound to change from race to race depending on the legislation relating to gambling in the country in which it is raced. The Hinwil team, which will definitively become Audi in 2026, will race with a 'chameleonic' name in 2024 which is creating problems even in Switzerland, in the country where the team founded in the past by Peter Sauber is based.

According to what was reported by SRFin fact, the Swiss Federal Gambling Commission has opened proceedings against Sauber. Stake is not licensed in Switzerland and is therefore illegal, a fact which raises concerns about the fact that the Stake logo is ubiquitous on Sauber's website, social media and on the clothing of all team members. What Sauber is accused of is the circumvention of an advertising ban.

The lawyer Patrick Krauskopfwho works as a professor of competition law at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences, commented on the nebulous situation thus: “Sponsorship would be allowed. In this case, however, the Stake and Sauber brands are so closely linked and the term Stake is so strongly imprinted in the minds of viewers that we have probably crossed the red line of unauthorized advertising.” Sauber risks a fine of up to 500,000 Swiss francs, but the team principal Well done students he's not worried: “We always respect all applicable laws, including in Switzerland. And naturally we have taken all measures to respect them.”