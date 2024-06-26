The ‘bridge’ to Audi is almost complete

In 2026 Sauber will become a full-fledged company Audi, an official team that has already signed Nico Hulkenberg who will return to Hinwil starting next season. After the long partnership with Alfa Romeo which lasted until 2023, from this year Sauber’s title sponsor is Kick and another important partner such as the Thai beer brand Singha (which is also Raikkonen’s ‘personal’ sponsor given that Robin, their son of Kimi, shows it off on the kart) has also renewed his contract for 2025.

“Extending our partnership with Singha Corporation is a natural choice: it is a move dictated not only by the excellent results it has produced in terms of investments, awareness and recognition, but above all by the strong personal bonds that have been established between the people of both companies. It’s a relationship based on loyalty, on friendship, on family: and we will honor it in the best way possible, both on and off the track. We all look forward to continuing our journey together.”the words of the Representative team Alessandro Alunni Well done.

“The partnership with Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber places Singha in the spotlight of Formula 1, one of the best known and most popular sports in the world. As a Thai brand whose products are recognized and distributed worldwide, we are proud to have been involved in the sport since 2010, as well as maintaining a global partnership with Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber since 2019. The two-year extension of this relationship highlights Singha and the Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber team’s commitment to success in motorsports now and in the future,” he added Voravud Bhirombhakdihead of the Boon Rawd Brewery group of which Singha is part.