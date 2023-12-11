Audi coming soon

In this winter of 2023 the Sauber team has concretely entered the long phase of revolution that will lead the team to welcome the advent of Audi in 2026 as the new owner, with the transformation of the Swiss team into the factory team of the Four Rings manufacturer. From 2024, not surprisingly, the team will return to being called Sauber, abandoning the Alfa Romeo name that he had had for the last five seasons.

This separation, however, as well as the transition process towards the transformation into Audi, will not jeopardize it historic bond that the Hinwil team has with Ferrari. In fact, team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi, interviewed by Autosprint magazine, confirmed the continuation of the partnership with the Maranello teamwhich currently supplies power units to Sauber, until the end of the 2025 season.

Ferrari engines for another two years

“These are two very different contracts – explained Alunni Bravi – And Sauber will continue to race with Ferrari engines in the next two years, 2024 and 2025. The relationship with Ferrari is very important for us.”. Apart from the very first years of the team's life, faced with Mercedes and Ford, and the parenthesis with BMW from 2006 to 2010, Sauber has in fact always competed with Ferrari engines, regardless of the name of the team and the engines (in the past branded Petronas) .

Therefore, there is no embarrassment on either side of the issue in carrying out an agreement bond that already has a well-defined expiration date: “In January 2023 Audi decided to acquire part of Sauber from the current ownership. Ferrari has always been informed of the existing plans. The relationship with Maranello is solid for the next two years”summarized Alunni Bravi.