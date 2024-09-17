Swiss revolution, waiting for Audi

In one of the most balanced seasons that F1 can remember, with seven different winners, five of them with more than one success, and 19 different drivers who have been able to get into the points zone, there is only one team still stuck at the stake: Sauber. What will become the official Audi team from 2026 is currently dealing with a particularly complicated season, a sort of year zero in view of the future turning pointalso characterised by the arrival of some very high-level managerial figures, such as Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley.

From Nightmare Pit Stops to Baku Record

A very small sign of hope for Sauber could come, in the trip to Baku, from work done by the mechanics of the Swiss boxThe team actually made the fastest pit stop of the entire race, changing the tyres on Valtteri Bottas’ car in 2.32 seconds. This is an even more important result for the mechanics of the Hinwil team given the enormous problems that had characterised the pit stops at the beginning of the year for the team. In fact, in all the first three GPs of the season there had been significant delays in tire changes linked to the design of the dice used which had prevented Bottas and Zhou from competing for championship points.

2.32 seconds ⏱️💪 Winning the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award at the #AzerbaijanGP it is a reward for all the efforts our team and our crew made this year to recover from a very difficult start of the season. It’s a testament to every team member’s hard work – we never give up and we… pic.twitter.com/JJQMFiRpda — Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber (@stakef1team_ks) September 16, 2024

The results of the single-seater remain poor for the moment, but understandably the team also wanted to celebrate on social media the trophy for the best pit stop collected in Bakuhighlighting the crew’s desire to recover from the troubles of early 2024: “Winning the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award at the Azerbaijan GP is a reward for all the efforts our team and our crew of mechanics have made this year to recover from a very difficult start to the season. It is a testament to the hard work of every member of the team: we never give up and continue to strive to improve“, we read in the social post published by Sauber.