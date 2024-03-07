by VALERIO BARRETTA

Kick Sauber looks to 2025

Kick Sauber's position is unique on the market. The attractiveness of the Hinwil team lies not so much in 2025, but in 2026, when Audi will fully enter Formula 1, and it certainly won't do so just to participate. It is logical that, thinking in perspective, Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas (expiring at the end of the year) want to stay at all costs, just as it is logical that the team uses 2026 as a magnet to attract drivers who otherwise would not come.

One of the most talked about drivers in relation to Kick Sauber is Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver represents a real dream for the team. A dream which, also due to the relationships established by the father in relation to the Dakar, has bases anchored in reality.

The words of Alunni Bravi

Team principal Alunni Bravi confirmed that Sainz is a target for 2025. And, in admitting it, he also scolded his drivers: “It's clear that Carlos is an important driverand for 2025-2026 we must think to understand what the best line-up could be also for our future which will be Audi-branded“, these are his words to Sky Sports F1. “We saw Hülkenberg and Albon who were able to make the difference in Bahrain. We expect to give a car that is easier to drive in qualifying where it is possible to extract something more in the flying lap, but our drivers must also put more into it“.

“We will start talking to our drivers at the start of the season because the first objective is to give them a more high-performance car that can allow both of them to express themselves, and then we will look at all the opportunities on the market“, he continued. “Sainz is an important rider like others, we aim to have the best pair available“.