After the relaxation of the lockdown rules, many filmmakers and Production houses have started their work following the safety rules. Director Milap Zaveri spent time in the lockdown to refine the script of his upcoming film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’. In this film, John Abraham will be in the lead role and this time will eliminate corruption from Lucknow.

The makers have announced the release date of the film. Along with this, the first poster of the film has also been released. John Abraham has shared the film poster on his social media. In this, John Abraham is seen in a very strong look. In this, he has a mustache in Bhagat Singh style and is holding it in his hand with a plow on his shoulder. Deep wounds are also visible on his body.

Divya Khosla Kumar of John’s appointment

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ will be released on the occasion of Eid next year. Sharing the poster, John wrote, “The country where Maiya Ganga is, there is blood also tricolor! Satyamev Jayate will be released in cinemas on May 12 in Eid 2021.” The film will also feature John Abraham’s opposite Divya Khosla Kumar. The film is being produced by T-Series and Emme Entertainment.

See John Abraham’s tweet here

‘Satyamev Jayate’ was a hit

In the year 2018, Milap and John created ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The film was successful. In the film, Ayesha Sharma was with John Abraham. Whose performance was appreciated. The story of this film fights politicians, industrialists and common people against the corruption happening in Mumbai. The story of this time has shifted from Mumbai to Lucknow. Now John will be seen fighting against corruption in Lucknow.

