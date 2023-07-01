Cape Canaveral.- Saturn has a new look thanks to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The gas giant looks dim in the latest Webb photo, released today, but its icy rings shine.

The Webb took the infrared image last weekend. At this wavelength, the planet appears dark because methane in the atmosphere absorbs sunlight. But the icy rings still look bright.

Three of Saturn’s numerous moons were also caught on camera.

Scientists are delighted with this latest shot, which captures Saturn’s atmosphere in fine detail. They hope to discover new ring structures, as well as new small moons that might be out there.

“We can’t wait to dig deeper into the exhibits to see what discoveries await us,” Matthew Tiscareno, a researcher at the SETI Institute, said in a statement.