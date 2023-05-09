Our Solar System has 8 planets. Each one of them has amazing and unique characteristics such as Saturnthe second largest planet in our system which has been said to sufferr a big change for the next few years.

An investigation of the POT has indicated that this famous planet easily recognized is losing his rings by a strange phenomenon involving the planet itself.

This phenomenon present in the sixth planet of our Solar System was revealed after the observations made by the space probes of the NASA, Voyager 1 and 2.

According to the lead author of the research James O’Donoghue of the God Space Flight Centerdart From NASA, Saturn’s rings are being pulled in by the planet’s massive gravity.

Made up mostly of ice and other particles, this beautiful planet’s rings are vanishing in dusty rain of ice.

Estimates revealed by O’Donoghue indicate that on average the planet’s gravity drains enough water from the rings to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool in half an hour.

This slowly advancing phenomenon could end the beauty of Saturn’s rings of which there would be no trace of its existence in about 300 million years, although adding other effects, the countdown could be placed in 100 million years.