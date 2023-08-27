Saturn and the Blue Moon: here’s how and when to observe them

Saturn prepares to put on a show on the night when it reaches the minimum distance from the Earth. To make it particularly brilliant is also the fact that it is in opposition, that is, it is opposite the Sun with respect to the Earth. Consequentially, on 27 and 28 August one of the most spectacular planets in the Solar System can be observed in the best conditions.



After the shooting stars and a few days before the second August supermoon, the so-called ‘Blue Moon’, the planet of the rings is definitely the star of the sky.

The planet is also at the minimum distance from the Earth, ie just over 1 billion and 310 million kilometers and this allows it to be observed “at maximum brightness and with the greatest apparent dimensions”, say the amateur astronomers of the Uai. At the telescope, they conclude, its famous rings will also be clearly visible. “At opposition, the rings will be brighter than usual, as the shadows of the particles that make up the rings are minimized,” notes the National Institute for Astrophysics on its website.

The show continues on the evening of August 30, when Saturn will be in conjunction with the Blue Moon.

