Hispania, Gaul, Italy and other Mediterranean territories already celebrated the winter solstice with joyful festivals seven centuries before Christianity decided to link it, without the slightest evidence, with the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. But If you tell this to Isabel Díaz Ayuso He will start making faces, smoke will come out of his head and he will end up accusing you of being a “sanchista”, whatever that means.

The Saturnalia (in Latin Saturnalia) were days of collective revelry located before and after December 21, the moment in which the natural cycle of the shortening of days ends and that of their lengthening begins. I already know that, with the cold weather during these dates, Ayuso will have a hard time believing that what we are celebrating is the return of the Undefeated Sun, the growing proximity of spring. And I’m afraid that if you consult your private Rasputin, the one called MAR, he won’t know what I’m talking about either. He will say something like this: “No, president, don’t let the Reds bother you. What we celebrate is Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.”