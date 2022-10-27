Survival horror Saturnaliathe latest effort by the Italian development studio Santa Ragione, is receiving excellent grades from the international criticism, a sign that it is a quality work. It seems that almost everyone liked the Sardinian setting, as you can verify by reading the list of the first judgments that can be found by searching on the net:

Multiplayer.it – ​​8.5

Finger Guns – 100

Screen Rant – 80

God is a Geek – 80

PlayStation Universe – 80

Dexerto – 70

Eurogamer.net – Recommended

Also noteworthy is the enthusiastic opinion of Rock Paper Shotgun, which speaks of a game horror unique and beautiful, so much so that it is considered one of the games of the year. In general, however, all the titles agree that it is a successful title, with a well-written story and a superb visual style. Particularly appreciated was the ability demonstrated by Santa Ragione to insert Roguelike mechanics in a horror, which is not an easy undertaking given the distance between the genres.

The general atmosphere and the location in which the game takes place, the imaginary town of Gravoi, which we believe was particularly exotic to those unfamiliar with Italian architecture and landscapes, was also very popular.

To report, as a corollary of all, that Saturnalia is currently redeemable for free from the Epic Games Store. In short, you have no excuse not to play it, since you don’t even have to pay to do it.