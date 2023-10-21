The Italian team of Santa Ragione announced the release date of the PC version with a trailer Steam Of Saturnalia. The third-person horror adventure set in Sardinia will debut on the Valve store onNovember 8, 2023.

Considering the aversion of many players towards the Epic Games Store, where the game was an exclusive for about a year and free upon publication, this is basically a “second launch on PC” for Saturnalia, which we remember is also available on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, with the debut on Steam, a series of new features will also arrive, including achievements, cloud saves, photo mode, filters, accessibility features and first-person view. Among other things, a free demo is already available on the platform, which allows you to try the title and some of these upcoming innovations. You can reach the Saturnalia Steam page at this address.