Santa Ragione has announced that it has published a demo Of Saturnalia on Steam which not only anticipates the launch of the game on the platform, but also allows you to try out some of the new features, in particular the first-person mode.

Lots of news

The demo lasts a total of 40 minutes and allows you to explore the village in which the adventure is set. There first-person mode it is configurable, in the sense that the player can decide whether to adopt it completely or opt for a dynamic use of it, having it activated only when entering buildings and smaller spaces.

The demo also allows you to try: the Photo mode, which as the name suggests allows you to capture images in game by working on the frame and removing the interface; and Film Noir mode, which is described by the developers as “an homage to classic black-and-white thrillers.”

For the rest, we remind you that Saturnalia will be released on Steam by end of 2023, after a period spent exclusively on the Epic Games Store. If you want you can visit the official pagedownload the demo and add the game to your Wishlist.

For further details read our review of Saturnalia.