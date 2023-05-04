The development studio Santa Ragione has announced that the third-person horror adventure Saturnaliaset in Sardinia, will be released on Steam during 2023after spending a few months as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

The new version of the game will add several new features related to the platform, such as achievements and cloud saves. There will also be some new features:

First person mode: play the entire game in first person or set it to automatically switch to first person when inside buildings.

play the entire game in first person or set it to automatically switch to first person when inside buildings. Photo Mode: the classic photo mode with field of view, rotation and post-processing options.

the classic photo mode with field of view, rotation and post-processing options. Film Noir Mode: a rendering alternative that emulates the black and white photography of film noir (instead of horror / thriller film!)

a rendering alternative that emulates the black and white photography of film noir (instead of horror / thriller film!) In addition to the above, we are also adding some features of accessibility to help with motion sickness, such as camera responsiveness options and the ability to turn off the rotoscope effect, causing characters to animate at 60fps.

Let’s see the trailer of the new features:

If you are interested, you can insert Saturnalia in yours Wishlist on Steam from now.

If you want more information about the game, read our review of Saturnalia.