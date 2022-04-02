One of Saturn’s most distinctive features, its rings, is slowly fading. The rings are losing material every year. Incoming micrometeorites and radiation from the sun disturb the tiny bits of ring material, electrifying them. This movement has brought the particles too close to the top of Saturn’s atmosphere, when gravity pulls them in, they are vaporized in the planet’s clouds.

According to the matter of The Atlantic, astronomers call this “ring rain,” and over time this and other phenomena undermine Saturn’s distinctive element Saturn. For James O’Donoghue, a planetary scientist at JAXA, Japan’s space agency, the rings will disappear in about 300 million years.

+ Sun would have had rings like those of Saturn, says study

Scientists believe that Earth dwellers still have plenty of time to marvel at the beauty of Saturn’s rings and study them. Because while astronomers understand that the rings are coming out, they still don’t know everything about them, including how they formed in the first place.

Since its discovery, the scientific community has not reached a consensus on the origin story of Saturn’s rings. The leading theory is that the rings formed when one of Saturn’s moons got too close to the planet’s atmosphere and was torn apart.

