Two antagonistic forces will be in conflict during the year 2021: Saturn and Uranus. The February 17, 2021 the first of the squares exact between them; the next one will be on June 14, and the third will take place on December 24.

The squares are aspects of efforts, work, challenges, they are dynamic.

The conflict between Uranus and Saturn it seems to develop between the new that is to be imposed and the old that needs to remain; it is surely about the transition and adaptation that we are all experiencing in one way or another.

Saturn and Uranus in Greek mythology

The mythological image of this confrontation has its origin in the primordial gods of Greek mythology: Cronos and his parents: Uranus, god of the sky, and Gaia, of the earth.

The children of Uranus and Gaea They were the Hecatonchires or Giants that had one hundred arms and fifty heads, the Cyclops were the ones that had only one eye on their foreheads and then the six Titans appeared who also had great strength. The smallest of them was Chronos, later called Saturn, which is the one that ends the first generation of gods.

Uranus hated her children and locked them in Tartarus, the center of the earth. Gaea, overwhelmed, instigated her son Cronos (Saturn) to castrate his father and he cut off his genitals with his sickle and threw them into the sea. From the blood of Uranus were born the Erinies or Furies, those who walk in the shadows, terrible characters who punished sinners, but also from the semen of Uranus spilled on the foam of the sea was born Aphrodite (Venus), the goddess of beauty and of love, which can be, in some way, hopeful …

Saturn and Uranus, a struggle between the old and the new

As an astrological image, Saturn represents the structure, the tradition, the traditional, the conservative, restrictive, the scarce, the obstacles; that which structures, organizes, is measured or controlled, and is very strong in your Aquarian home.

Uranus, on the other hand, was discovered at the time of the French Revolution, whose motto was “equality, fraternity and freedom.” It is disruptive, unconventional, rebellious and represents everything modern, technological, scientific, progressive and innovative.

Is about two forces in conflict that can be interpreted as that new that one wants to impose against that old that refuses to change; that which is in rebellion against the fact of wanting to control, limit, stop; a struggle between restrictions and the longing for freedom.

This aspect can be expressed as an effort to overcome difficulties and, at a general level, can be thought of as problems with technology, electricity, airplanes, as well as any matter that associates economy and technology, old methods against current ones, old behaviors versus new methodologies, and it can happen across the board.

Saturn in Aquarius and with Uranus in Taurus: how it affects the signs

Some of the people who have tender points in the first decan of Fixed Signs Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius or Leo they will be living times of changes, movements or transformations. The square of Saturn with Uranus will not indicate moments of stability and can generate many alterations, especially unforeseen ones; sometimes situations seem to get out of hand.

Uranus usually gives things a 180 ° turn and was often called “the alarm clock.” Likewise, for these natives it can be an opportunity to make progress, probably in difficult or demanding circumstances. Squares are challenges, and nothing is accomplished without effort. Meditation, a lot of relaxation, yoga practice, long walks in contact with nature will help.

Saturn from Aquarius structure to the first decan of the Air Signs Gemini and Libra providing order and security.

On the other hand, Uranus from Taurus will favor those who have sensitive points in the first decan of the Earth Signs Virgo and Capricorn, giving them changes in a harmonious and favorable way, bringing new things and unforeseen facilities into their lives.

Sagittarius and Aries They also receive the organizing energy of Saturn from a related angle, but in a more tenuous way, the same happens with Pisces and Cancer, who receive the energies of the restless and unexpected Uranus from a softly related angle, so their influence will be very subtle.

Let us always remember that all these descriptions are of a very general nature and each letter is like a fingerprint, particular and unique, therefore, to have a complete vision of the transits and cycles that may be going through, it is advisable to resort to a professional.

