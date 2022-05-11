Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the Fifth Historic Dalma Race held an important meeting yesterday evening, to review the latest developments in the situation regarding the final date of the race.

The race is being held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and is organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Managing Director and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the race, in the presence of Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Committee, and a number of officials. The latest developments in weather conditions were reviewed in cooperation and permanent contact with the Meteorological Authority.

It was agreed that the race would be held on the 17th, 18th or 19th of this month, provided that the official announcement of the deadline would be next Saturday, after reviewing all matters related to wind speed, horizontal visibility, and whether the weather was appropriate. Especially in light of the current climate volatility and the presence of a dust storm that significantly obscures the view inside the open sea.

It is scheduled to hold an enlightening meeting for the race the day before the start, where the meeting will be held on the island of Dalma, where the Supreme Organizing Committee announces all technical matters, regulations and laws organizing the race and the mechanism for excluding violators, whether for technical specifications or during the race itself.

On the other hand, the Emirates Heritage Club continues its preparations for the holding of the heritage rowing race, the date of which will also be determined in coordination with the meteorologists. 130 thousand dirhams.

On the other hand, the accompanying events that are included in the festival’s agenda continue and are held inside the heritage village, which extends over an area of ​​25,000 square meters, and includes many events, the most important of which are community competitions that concern all family members, for which 336 thousand dirhams have been allocated as financial prizes.

For his part, Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the race, confirmed that everyone is ready to hold the race at any time during these days, pointing out that all logistical and technical preparations have been completed.

He stressed that there is continuous coordination with the Meteorological Authority on a daily basis to review the latest weather developments in order to determine the deadline.

He added: Apart from the race, the events included in the Fifth Historic Dalma Race Festival are witnessing an unparalleled turnout of all ages and groups within the race village, which is the largest and largest since the festival was launched five years ago.