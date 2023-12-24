Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 11:30

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) reported that areas of instability, caused by heat and high humidity, caused storms on Saturday, 23, in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina, in Paraná, in Mato Grosso do Sul and in part of the Southeast , including the State of São Paulo.

According to Inmet, this meteorological pattern, which caused several points of flooding and tree falls in the city of São Paulo, precedes the formation of an extratropical cyclone and the passage of a cold front between the end of this Sunday and the course of Monday. Monday, 25th, in the southern region of the country.

The forecast indicates a risk of heavy rain on Christmas celebration day, with winds above 70 kilometers per hour and hail.

According to information from the Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul released on Saturday, 23, the extratropical cyclone is expected to form over the ocean, close to the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, throughout this Monday. “The Civil Defense and Situation Room teams continue to monitor the evolution of this situation and, if risks are identified, the relevant measures will be adopted.”

In September this year, a cyclone hit around 70 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul and caused more than 50 deaths, leaving almost 5,000 people homeless or homeless.

Flooding points and tree falls in São Paulo

The heavy rains caused four points of flooding and 26 tree falls in the city of São Paulo, according to information from the Fire Department.

In the state of São Paulo, there was also a record of the crash of a small plane, in the municipality of Jaboticabal, and a report of a man who died from electrocution, in Ribeirão Preto.

Phenomenon intensifies over the Atlantic Ocean in RS

The phenomenon intensifies over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul. “The convergence of humidity associated with the formation process of this system and the encounters of hot and humid winds from the north and colder winds from the south give rise to the formation of areas of instability over a large part of the South Region, with forecasts of intense rain, gusts of wind and hail,” said the Inmet alert.

Wind gusts can reach between 80 and 100 kilometers per hour in the east of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, between Monday night and Tuesday morning, 26. On that day, in the east of the South Region and in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, there will also be strong winds.

While the cyclone moves over the ocean, a high pressure system, with cold and dry wind, favors a drop in temperatures in the three southern states, in Mato Grosso do Sul and the east of the Southeast region, including part of São Paulo.

In Santa Catarina, meteorologist Caio Guerra, from the state Civil Defense, warned on Friday of unstable weather over the weekend, with a risk of storms accompanied by gusts of wind and lightning. “These conditions can cause disruptions, such as roof collapses, falling trees and damage to the electrical network, as well as flooding and occasional flash floods,” he said.

The alert included Greater Florianópolis and Vale do Itajaí.