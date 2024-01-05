Saturday on TV | My life's song makes a successful leap to classical music

The hit series manages to entertain again.

When presenter Katja Ståhl welcomes the audience and TV viewers to an evening of classical music at Musiikkitalo, many viewers have a shiver of fear running down their spines. After all, this is brave from a program that has been super successful in the field of light music.

Can you find it? My life song & RSO -special episode viewers?

The program succeeds just because of the variety – and there are a few other reasons as well.

First of all, the guests are a relaxed musician Iiro Rantalathe show's regular artist Arja Saijonmaaa musician known from many shows Leri Leskinenjournalist-writer and politician Minna Lindgren and a business manager and former decathlon competitor Sami Itani. Everyone is articulate and a lover of classical music.

Another reason is that the repertoire has been chosen from well-known, easily accessible works – which does not diminish their beauty or interest at all. Music is provided by the Radio Symphony Orchestra as conductor Kristian Sallinen.

The visitors give their tips and talk about their relationship with classical music.

Among other things, it turns out that Leri Leskinen and Iiro Rantala both have a past in the Cantores Minores choir. Rantala's tip for the song is feeling. On Sami Itan's part, consolation.

The widow's tip sounds downright illegal.

“It's related to my adolescence, when I got to a restaurant for the first time and was able to order a beer for the first time – as a minor. I felt like I was in heaven.”

Minna Lindgren makes the audience laugh by recalling how everyone else was ready faster than her in a drawing assignment in the third grade. The task was to draw a favorite band.

“The others had Slade and the Rolling Stones and others there. At that point, I had only finished the RSO's brass section percussionists.”

He says that he now takes advantage of the opportunity and came to the program like trauma therapy. The tip to the song is shame.

Arja Saijonmaa was supposed to become a classical pianist at a young age. However, the teacher sent him home for a year from the first playing lesson to grow up. The studies later continued at the Sibelius Academy.

As a hint, he promises to reveal something he has never told anyone in his life.

“There's a crime involved in this classic song.”

“Wonderful”, sighs Katja Ståhl.

The song of my life & RSO, TV1 Sat at 21:00.

The height of vulgarity in interior design

In the hilarious series, the American comedian visits the ugliest homes in the United States. The toilet of one house resembles a stalactite cave.

Comedian and actor Retta or Marietta Sirleaf visits different states of the United States to get to know the most tasteless and dreary houses – that is, the ugliest homes. What is the ugliest?

“There are fish everywhere here! We are under the sea”, updates Retta in the series America's Ugliest House.

He's in a Minnesota house where every room follows a specific theme. There's a killer whale on the wall in the living room, the nursery is just a jungle, and the bed in the tropical island room is decorated with a poop emoji pillow.

The basement resembles a stalactite cave, and the gym is like a mystical temple. The front door has an Egyptian eye. Now we are on the verge of a real treat, because this huusholli from 1956 will go far in the ugliness contest.

In the series, the continuation means that in four episodes, one of several candidates is selected for the ugliest final four, and in the fifth episode, the winner of the four will be renovated for $150,000. So the idea is that apartment owners don't actually enjoy themselves in their locales.

Usually, housing programs are admired, so the presentation of ugliness is a refreshing exception. Retta's expressive animating and repeated upsets bring more humor. Can wallpaper on the ceiling look good in any situation? Who wants a giant stone myrtle inside their house?

In the first episode, we also get to know the home, where nothing has been spared from the pink brick, tiger-striped porches, gold wallpaper and rings of Saturn around the disco balls. Rudeness is the key word until you get to the huge house that has served as a funeral home for 60 years.

When your home has, for example, a coffin lift, you are already on the other side of vulgarity: the only option is a complete renovation.

Chip Valleala

America's ugliest house, Fri Sat at 1:55 & 2:20 p.m.