The teams of tigers and monterrey and their fans, since they both lost, but the setback was magnified more in the feline eleven, since they fell on their own court and against Mazatlán FC. The situation is already very tense in the Universitario de Nuevo León squad, because it is not at all pleasant that such an expensive squad already has four setbacks in a row and to make matters worse this last setback was against the worst team this season.

Of course for the Mazatlan gunboats It was an excellent victory, barely their second of the season and although they still can’t get out of the basement, at least they are trying to have a dignified closing and incidentally they are trying to avoid paying the million-dollar fine.

While the leader Monterrey fell on the field of the Azteca stadium against the Águilas del América with a tight score of 2 goals against 1. Despite the setback, the Rayados remain at the top of the table and continue to be marked as one of the firm candidates to the title. The feathered ones have already taken the measure of the northerners and with the loot secured they sneaked into third overall place and must also be considered as another of the firm contenders for the crown. It was an intense duel, in which at the end Víctor Manuel Vucetich, a striped coach, was criticized due to the very reserved position he showed against América, when he is the bearer of one of the most lethal offensives in the Mexican tournament of the first division. In another duel on Saturday of glory, Chivas del Guadalajara returned to the triumphant path, after defeating Rayos del Necaxa with the minimum of 1-0.

However, it is good to point out that it was a very hard-fought victory for the sacred flock, since Necaxa gave them many chances to score and also on the last play of the game, their goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez made a great save. In short, the best thing for the rojiblancos were the three points and their coach Velko Paunovic will have to coldly analyze the actions they showed against the Rayos and seek to improve in the final stretch of the regular calendar.

ASSAULT. After seeing the career that the former professional referee Roberto García Orozco had to hit to prevent him from being attacked by a mob of players and fans of a final duel of a regional tournament in Tezontepec, Hidalgo, which serves as a wake-up call for those who sanction this type of amateur matches and demand greater security measures from the organizers. The good thing that on this occasion for García Orozco was only the scare, but what need does a whistler of his category have to expose his physique in such a dangerous way.

COEXISTENCE. The first glory Saturday game of the Careada de los Jueves was a complete success with a 3-2 victory for the Orange team over the Greens led by Genaro Gálvez. The goals for the winning side were scored by the teacher Reyes Medina with a couple of solid fronts and the other was a great goal from Antonio Espinoza.

We recommend you read: