01:53 Citizens attend a rally in support of Gaza and the Palestinian people, near the Royal Palace and the Norwegian parliament building, Stortinget, in Oslo, Norway, on November 4, 2023. via REUTERS – NTB

Mass protests took place from Sydney, through the West Bank, Europe and America in solidarity with the Palestinian people. The calls center on a call to stop the violence in the Gaza Strip and demands for local governments to take a strong position to stop the war.